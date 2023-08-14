Identec Solutions and safety: Austria's longest road tunnel is being comprehensively modernised
As Austria's longest road tunnel is being modernised, Identec Solutions is ensuring occupational safety: Workers are electronically visible at all times.LUSTENAU, AUSTRIA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arlberg road tunnel, the most important east-west connection between Tyrol and Vorarlberg, is currently closed until October due to a comprehensive modernisation. With a length of almost 14 kilometres, this single-tube road tunnel is not only the longest in Austria, but also an indispensable winter-safe route for commuters and travellers. After a proud 45 years of operation, the roadway, drainage and tunnel coating are now being renewed to further improve safety and performance.
Identec Solutions from Lustenau is fulfilling a special role in this project: to further increase occupational safety in the tunnel tube, all 200 people working in the tunnel are equipped with electronic receivers. In this way, 'Crew Companion' makes it possible to locate each and every one of them in real time and to evacuate them in a targeted manner in an emergency. The solution from Identec Solutions is used in similar projects worldwide and especially in mining for personnel tracking purposes.
"With Crew Companion, we have a proven solution in place that fully automatically registers and displays the location and movements of all workers in the Arlberg Tunnel," says ASFINAG Managing Director Andreas Fromm. Lone worker safety is essential in a tunnel of this proportion.
These significant renovation measures on the Arlberg serve the goal of making the Arlberg road tunnel even safer for the approximately 8,000 motorists every day. The modernisation will achieve a significant increase in road safety and at the same time ensure better adaptation to current standards. As the tunnel is not safe to drive through during these modernisation works, there will be a full closure until 6 October 2023. The cost of the tunnel refurbishment is planned at 75 million euros.
CREW COMPANION
Crew Companion uses a transponder that can easily be carried in a pocket or around the neck.It helps the command to know exactly where the personnel are at all times.In the event of an emergency, Crew Companion informs the control room whether all personnel have reached the designated safety areas or have left the tunnel.
ABOUT IDENTEC SOLUTIONS
IDENTEC SOLUTIONS AG was founded in 1999 in Lustenau, Austria. Today, the company has subsidiaries in Australia, the USA, Norway, Germany and a sales office in the UK. IDENTEC SOLUTIONS is a global provider of innovative wireless localisation solutions that increase efficiency and safety in harsh and particularly challenging industrial environments. Its industry-leading digital applications are used in oil & gas, container ports, mining & tunnelling and smart factories.
For further information, please visit our website: www.identecsolutions.com.
Mark Buzinkay
Identec Solutions
+43 5577 87387
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube