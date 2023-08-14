Stem Cell Therapy Market Size & Share to Surpass $831.9 Mn by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Vantage Market Research, the Global Stem Cell Therapy Market has been steadily growing due to the increasing importance of medical advancements and technical developments. Both established countries like the United States and developing nations like China and India, where there is an increased emphasis on preventing chronic diseases and preserving overall health cost-efficiently, are particularly in need of effective healthcare solutions. This focus has increased interest in Stem Cell Therapy as a novel and effective strategy for treating various illnesses. Stem Cell Therapy can speed up enrolling patients in clinical trials and determining their eligibility while lowering waiting times and guaranteeing positive results.



According to Vantage Market Research, the global Stem Cell Therapy Market is estimated to be valued at USD 831.9 Million by 2030 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.2% from 2023 to 2030. The Stem Cell Therapy market grew to USD 235.4 million in 2022.

The stem cell therapies market plays a crucial role in the healthcare sector, particularly in times of infectious disease outbreaks such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The development of medicines and vaccines can take a potential new direction due to Stem Cell Therapy. Researchers can investigate ingenious and practical solutions by utilizing the regeneration capacity of stem cells. The market for Stem Cell Therapy has developed so that it improves efficiency, patient outcomes, and the state of healthcare as a whole, especially in treating newly emerging infectious diseases and other serious health issues.

Key Highlights

By Type, the Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy segment will increase the Market over the forecast period 2023 to 2030

By Cell sources, the Adipose tissue segment dominated the largest market share globally during the forecast period 2023 to 2030

By Therapeutic Applications, Musculoskeletal Disorder holds the largest share across the globe in the forecast period 2023 to 2030

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 42.30%

Asia-pacific will grow at a high CAGR from 2023-2030



The Stem Cell Therapy industry provides a wide variety of solutions to satisfy healthcare stakeholders' changing demands and needs. To meet various therapeutic indications and patient needs, numerous Stem Cell Therapy methodologies and procedures are available. Researchers and doctors can choose from various stem cell sources, including adult stem cells, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), and embryonic stem cells, to tailor treatments to individual patients' needs. To meet the changing needs of the healthcare sector, the market is constantly introducing new goods and therapies due to continued innovation and research. This competitive environment encourages advancements and gives consumers a wide range of possibilities to customize Stem Cell Therapy treatments following their particular circumstances and treatment objectives.

Top Companies in The Global Stem Cell Therapy Market

Advanced Cell Technology Inc. (U.S.)

Caladrius Biosciences (U.S.)

Angel Biotechnology (Scotland)

Bioheart Inc. (U.S.)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (U.S.)

Celgene Corporation (U.S.)

Cellartis AB (Sweden)

CellGenix GmbH (Germany)

Cellular Engineering Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Gamida Cell (Israel)

Genea Biocells (U.S.)

Osiris Therapeutics (U.S.)

PromoCell GmbH (Germany)

STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada)

Tigenix Waisman Biomanufacturing (U.S.)

Kite Pharma (U.S.)

Lonza (Switzerland)





Factors affecting the growth of the Stem Cell Therapy Market Industry

Several factors can affect the growth of the Stem Cell Therapy industry. Some of these factors include:

Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases: A significant factor propelling the Stem Cell Therapy market is the growing prevalence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular disorders, neurological diseases, autoimmune diseases, and orthopedic injuries. Stem Cell Therapy provides possible regenerative tissue repair and functional restoration solutions. These diseases place a considerable burden on healthcare systems around the world. Growing Awareness and Acceptance: The potential advantages of Stem Cell Therapy are becoming more widely known among patients and healthcare professionals, positively impacting the market expansion. The need for stem cell therapies is driven by patients looking for alternative therapy alternatives, particularly for illnesses with few available therapeutic options. Medical practitioners are increasingly adopting and integrating stem cell therapies into standard medical practices as they become more and more aware of the therapeutic potential of stem cells. Favourable Regulatory Environment: Patient safety and therapy efficacy are guaranteed by implementing regulatory frameworks and recommendations for Stem Cell Therapy. The commercialization of stem cell therapies is supported by a supportive regulatory framework that promotes market confidence, attracts investment, and supports the market. Ethical Consideration and Public Perception: For the industry to develop, it is essential to address ethical issues raised by stem cell research and therapy. Concerns about ethics are lessened by advancements in the ethical procurement of stem cells, such as induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). How the general public views and uses Stem Cell Therapy impacts the market's expansion.

Top Trends in Global Stem Cell Therapy Market

Several significant factors influence the growth and development of the global Stem Cell Therapy industry. With continuous research and clinical studies examining its potential in treating a wide range of ailments, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and orthopedic injuries, there is an increased focus on expanding the uses of stem cell treatment outside traditional domains. v. The market is also experiencing increased funding and investments from the public and private sectors, spurring research and quickening the commercialization of stem cell therapies.

Recent Development of the Global Stem Cell Therapy Market

February 2021: American CryoStem collaborated with BioTherapeutic Labs Corp to research and develop stem cells. The primary purpose of this collaboration was to develop and improve protocols utilizing CRYO’s ATCell and BTL’s human umbilical cord-based product lines.

August 2022: Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and delivering life-changing treatments like sickle cell disease. Pfizer Inc. announced that the two companies have entered into a binding agreement. The acquisition strengthens the company's commitment to SCD by bringing expertise, a premier portfolio, and a pipeline that can address the full spectrum of critical needs. It also complements and further enhances Pfizer's more than 30-year history in rare hematology. Pfizer wants to expand on the mutual commitment and involvement of the two companies with the SCD community.

Stem Cell Therapy Market Drivers

Several key factors drive the Stem Cell Therapy market. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular diseases drives demand for innovative treatments. The therapeutic uses of stem cell treatment are growing due to improvements in stem cell research and technology, including better isolation and differentiation methods. Additionally, the market is growing due to increased public and commercial sector support for stem cell research and development. Additionally, the industry is developing due to favorable regulatory frameworks, rising regenerative medicine awareness, and multinational partnerships. The ability of Stem Cell Therapy to offer individualized and regenerative treatments furthers its uptake in the medical field.

Market Restraints

The Stem Cell Therapy sector has potential for growth and some market restraints. The high expense of Stem Cell Therapy continues to be a major obstacle, preventing a larger patient population from accessing it. These therapies are expensive in part because of the intricate procedures, specialized settings, and personalized nature of their treatments. The use of stem cells can be hampered by regulatory and ethical issues, which can impede commercial expansion. Stricter laws and differing regulations in various nations and areas may impact stem cell therapies' creation, commercialization, and uptake. Additionally, greater research and clinical proof are needed to confirm the long-term efficacy and safety of several stem cell therapies, which makes patients and healthcare professionals wary about using them.

Market Opportunities

There are numerous opportunities for development and growth in the Stem Cell Therapy market. Stem Cell Therapy is increasingly used to treat various illnesses and injuries, including neurological problems, cardiovascular ailments, and orthopedic injuries. The expansion of the market is made possible by the therapeutic indications' diversification. Technology developments like enhanced cell culture techniques and tools for gene editing present chances to increase the efficacy and security of Stem Cell Therapy. Additionally, rising R&D expenditures and supporting regulatory frameworks foster innovation and the commercialization of innovative stem cell treatments. Collaborations between business stakeholders, academic institutions, and research organizations can present chances for information exchange, resource pooling, and cooperative research projects.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 143 Pages and in-depth TOC on Stem Cell Therapy Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Report Segmentation of the Global Stem Cell Therapy Market

Type Analysis

Allogeneic transplants dominate the industry and is anticipated to increase the fastest. The potential of allogeneic transplants to give the patient a new immune system is one of the leading causes of this increase. In addition to supplying the required stem cells, donor cells that engraft in the recipient also aid in developing a healthy immune system, which is essential for battling the disease.

Cell Source Analysis

Adipose tissue has significantly contributed to the Stem Cell Therapy market. Many essential elements, including the simple isolation procedures connected with adipose-derived stem cells (ASCs), are responsible for this market's supremacy. Adipose tissue is a desirable source of stem cells due to the ease with which it may be retrieved from patients during less invasive harvesting procedures like liposuction.

Therapeutic Application Analysis

The musculoskeletal disorder category will grow faster for the Stem Cell Therapy market. Musculoskeletal disorder conditions, such as carpal tunnel syndrome, cartilage degeneration, ligament injuries, and failed orthopedic implants, are prevalent in people of all ages. Stem Cell Therapy uses the regenerative abilities of stem cells to repair and regenerate damaged musculoskeletal tissues, making it a promising treatment option for many disorders.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy

Autologous Stem Cell Therapy

By Cell Source

Adipose Tissue-derived MSCs (mesenchymal stem cells)

Bone Marrow-derived MSCs (mesenchymal stem cells)

Others Cell Sources



By Therapeutic Application

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Wounds & Injuries

Surgeries

Inflammatory & Autoimmune Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Other Therapeutic Application

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 235.4 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 831.9 Million CAGR 17.2% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Advanced Cell Technology Inc., Caladrius Biosciences, Angel Biotechnology, Bioheart Inc., Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Celgene Corporation, Cellartis AB, CellGenix GmbH, Cellular Engineering Technologies Inc., Gamida Cell, Genea Biocells, Osiris Therapeutics, PromoCell GmbH, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Tigenix Waisman Biomanufacturing, Kite Pharma, Lonza Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/stem-cell-therapy-market-2236/customization-request

Regional Analysis

The North American region dominated the market for stem cell therapies worldwide. This supremacy results from numerous things, like the well-established healthcare system in North America, with cutting-edge medical facilities and experience in stem cell research and therapy. Reputable academic institutions, pharmaceutical firms, and research organizations active in creating and marketing stem cell therapies can be found in the area. Also, due to significant R&D investments, the United States has been at the forefront of stem cell research. Large patient populations, high healthcare costs, and supportive reimbursement practices contribute to the North American market's expansion and hegemony.

The market for Stem Cell Therapy was predicted to grow quickly in Asia. v, including a sizable and expanding population in the area, which offers a sizable patient pool and commercial potential. Significant expenditures have been made in stem cell research and development by nations like China, Japan, and South Korea, promoting progress in the area. Additionally, the regulatory climate for stem cell therapies is favorable in some countries in the Asia Pacific area, facilitating faster approval and commercialization. A rising incidence of chronic diseases in the area is another factor driving demand for cutting-edge therapies like Stem Cell Therapy.

