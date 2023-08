Global Mitral Valve Disease Therapeutics Market Valued US$ 606.7 MN in 2022, with an Estimated CAGR of 2.8% (2023-2031)

Mitral Valve Disease Therapeutics Market

Innovations in Genetics & Personalized Medicine are Driving the Growth of Global Mitral Valve Disease Therapeutics Market: Absolute Markets Insights

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Global Mitral Valve Disease Therapeutics Market SynopsisMitral valve disease therapeutics addresses issues with the mitral valve, separating heart chambers. It includes regurgitation (backflow) and stenosis (narrowing). Treatment comprises medications like Beta Blockers, regulating heart rate, and Anticoagulants, preventing clots. Diuretics manage fluid buildup. Surgical options involve valve repair or replacement.Before COVID-19, the mitral valve disease therapeutics market was growing steadily. The pandemic caused delays in care, procedures, and supply chain disruptions. After COVID-19, recovery began with telehealth and resumed procedures, emphasizing adaptable healthcare systems for ongoing market growth.Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1675 Driving Factors for Growth of the Global Mitral Valve Disease Therapeutics Market• Advancements in Medical Technology: Rapid developments in medical technology, including minimally invasive surgical techniques and innovative diagnostic tools, have significantly improved the precision and effectiveness of mitral valve disease treatments. For instance, the adoption of transcatheter mitral valve repair and replacement procedures have been increased significantly, offering less invasive alternatives for patients who might not be suitable candidates for open-heart surgery.• Growing Geriatric Population: The increasing ageing population is a prominent driver, as the risk of developing mitral valve diseases rises with age. By 2050, the global population aged 60 and above is projected to reach 2 billion, contributing to a higher prevalence of cardiovascular conditions. This demographic trend is particularly evident in regions like Europe, where over 25% of the population is expected to be aged 65 and above by 2050, necessitating a greater focus on effective mitral valve disease therapeutics.• Rising Awareness and Early Diagnosis: Growing awareness campaigns and medical education initiatives have improved the detection of mitral valve diseases at an earlier stage. In the US, for instance, initiatives like the American Heart Association's "Valve Disease Day" have contributed to a 10% annual increase in valve disease awareness from 2018 to 2020. Early diagnosis allows for timely intervention and management, leading to improved patient outcomes and driving the demand for appropriate therapeutics.Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1675 Key Insights of the Global Mitral Valve Disease Therapeutics Market• Anticoagulants play a significant role in the therapeutic management of mitral valve disease and thus had the highest share in the mitral valve disease therapeutics market. It particularly is useful in cases where there is an increased risk of blood clot formation. Mitral valve disease can lead to turbulent blood flow within the heart, creating conditions where blood clots can form and potentially travel to other parts of the body, causing serious complications like stroke or systemic embolism.• The Asia Pacific region is witnessing significant growth in the mitral valve disease therapeutics market due to several key factors. The region's population is experiencing a notable shift towards an ageing demographic, with a substantial rise in individuals at risk of cardiovascular diseases, including mitral valve issues. For instance, the World Health Organization reported that in 2021, over 60% of the world's population aged 60 and above resided in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Developments in Global Mitral Valve Disease Therapeutics Market

In May 2023, Rejuvenate Bio unveiled findings on Gene Therapy RJB-01 for Mitral Valve Disease during the 2023 American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) conference.

In June 2022, Phibro Animal Health Corporation and Rejuvenate Bio, Inc. have jointly declared a partnership to advance and bring to market a gene therapy targeting Mitral Valve Disease (MVD) in dogs.

Purchase the latest in-depth Global Mitral Valve Disease Therapeutics Market Report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1675

Global Mitral Valve Disease Therapeutics Market: Competitive Landscape

o Alembic Limited
o Bayer AG
o Cipla Inc.
o Novartis AG
o Pfizer Inc.
o Sanofi
o Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
o Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
o Viatris Inc.
o Zydus Group
o Other Industry Participants

Global Mitral Valve Disease Therapeutics Market

By Drug Class
o Beta Blockers
o Diuretics
o Anticoagulants
o Others

By Age Group
o Below 55 years
o Above 55 years

By Distribution Channel
o Hospital Pharmacies
o Drug Store and Retail Pharmacies
o Online Pharmacies

Request for customization to meet your precise research requirements: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=1675

By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Top Reports

Global X-Ray CsI Scintillator Market
Global Radiology As A Service Market
Global Pericardiocentesis Procedures Market
Global AI Womb Market
Global Recombinant Factor C Assay Market
Global Osteoporosis Treatment Market
Global Hypercholesterolemia Market
Global Meningitis Diagnosis And Treatment Market
Global Sphingolipids Market
Global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market 