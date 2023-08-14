Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the hospital-acquired infection control market analysis. As per TBRC’s hospital-acquired infection control market forecast, the hospital-acquired infection control market size is predicted to reach a value of $36.88 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 3.5% through the forecast period.

The surge in COVID-19 cases is expected to propel the growth of the hospital-acquired infection control market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest hospital-acquired infection control market share. Major players in the market include Belimed AG, Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc., 3M Company, Getinge AB, Olympus Corporation, Ecolab Inc., Steris Healthcare PVT Ltd., MMM Group, Contec Inc., Steelco S.P.A., Miele Group, Sotera Health LLC, Matachana.

Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market Segments

1) By Product: Sterilizers, Disinfectors, Endoscope Reprocessors, Microbial Testing Instruments, Consumables, Disinfectants, Infection Prevention And Surveillance Software, Other Products

2) By Technology: Phenotypic Methods, Genotypic Methods

3) By Diseases: Hospital Acquired Pneumonia, Bloodstream Infections, Surgical Site Infections, Gastrointestinal Infections, Urinary Tract Infection, Other Diseases

4) By Application: Disease Testing, Drug-Resistance Testing

5) By End User: Hospitals, ICUs, Ambulatory Surgical, Diagnostic Centers, Nursing Homes, Maternity Centers, Other End Users

These types of infections are acquired during hospital care that is not present before hospital admission. The prevention and control of hospital-acquired infection using various cleaning, sterilization, and disinfection methods refers to hospital-acquired infection control. These infections can be caused by the cross-infection from the surfaces of equipment, the skin of patients, and healthcare staff. Hospital-acquired infection control is used to reduce or eliminate the transmission of illnesses.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

