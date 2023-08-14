GMO Testing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “GMO Testing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the GMO testing market. As per TBRC’s GMO testing market forecast, the GMO testing market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 3.24 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.6% through the forecast period.
The increased production of genetically modified crops is contributing to the growth of the market. Europe is expected to hold the largest GMO testing market share. Major players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, SGS S.A., Bureau Veritas SA, Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific SE, TÜV SÜD AG, Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., ALS Limited, Romer Labs Diagnostic, Microbac Laboratories, AsureQuality Limited, OMIC USA.
GMO Testing Market Segments
1) By Trait: Stacked, Herbicide Tolerance, Insect Resistance
2) By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Immunoassay
3) By Processed Food Types: Bakery and confectionery, Meat products, Breakfast cereals and snacks, Food additives, Other Processed Food
4) By Crop Tested: Corn, Soybean, Rapeseed Or Canola, Potato, Other Crops
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5601&type=smp
This type of testing qualifies and quantifies genetically modified organisms present in the food or feed samples to meet the appropriate national and international controls, performs independent verification to trade in confidence with countries specifying GMO-free products, and prevents cross-contamination throughout the supply chain.
Read More On The Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gmo-testing-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. GMO Testing Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. GMO Testing Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Services Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/services-global-market-report
Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coronavirus-current-therapy-global-market-report
Contract Development Manufacturing Organizations Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/contract-development-manufacturing-organizations-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn