Grace period for the exchange of the Tiger and Rabbit Zodiac banknotes and the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes ending this Friday

MACAU, August 14 - The grace period for the Tiger and Rabbit Zodiac banknotes and the previously issued XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes will end on 18 August 2023 (Friday). The Monetary Authority of Macao would like to remind those registrants who have not yet conducted the note exchange to exchange for their subscribed notes at their previously selected bank on or before this Friday.

For enquiries, please call our hotline: 2856 5071 / 2856 5072 during business hours, or browse our website ( https://registration.amcm.gov.mo/banknotes/terms_pt.html ).