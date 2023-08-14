Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Play-to-Earn Game Matr1x, Launches Battle Pass NFT Giveaway

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 14, 2023.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Play-to-Earn Game Matr1x, Launches Battle Pass NFT Giveaway

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Matr1x, a play-to-earn Web3 mobile shooting game powered by Polygon. With this integration, OKX Wallet users can access Matr1x Fire, a multi-player shooting battle game with a cyperpunk setting, via web extension. By participating in shooting battles, Matr1x Fire players have the chance to win NFTs, PFPs and other digital assets, as well as create their own NFTs.

OKX Wallet users can also access Matr1x Fire via OKX Wallet's Discover portal. The portal, which can be accessed via the Discover section on OKX Wallet on web and mobile, gathers over 10,000 dApps, DEXs, blockchain games, NFTs and supplementary tools. In addition, OKX Wallet users can also buy, sell and list Matr1x NFTs and PFPs via the OKX NFT Marketplace.

To celebrate, OKX Wallet has launched a giveaway, giving users the chance to win one of the 15 advanced 'Battle Passes,' which are needed to access the Alpha testing phase of Matr1x Fire's upcoming 'Mission Frontier.' Each Battle Pass NFT is valued at 200 USDT. More information on the giveaway and upcoming mission can be found here.

To enter the giveaway, OKX Wallet users must meet these two conditions:

The user's trading volume on OKX NFT Marketplace in the past seven days must be equal to, or greater than, 10 USD.





The user's current OKX Wallet balance must be greater than zero MATIC.

Further information on the OKX Wallet-Matr1x partnership can be found here.

OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.

OKX Wallet also recently announced the launch of its Free Gas Campaign to celebrate the introduction of its account abstraction-powered Smart Account feature. The campaign allows users of Smart Account to enjoy gas-free transactions and contract interactions on seven blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, BNB Chain, Avalanche and OKT Chain. To learn more, click here.



About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet : The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 50 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet Includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases





: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 50 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet Includes which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases DEX : A cross-chain decentralized exchange which aggregates nearly 200 other DEXs, with 200,000+ coins on more than 10 blockchains available.





: A cross-chain decentralized exchange which aggregates nearly 200 other DEXs, with 200,000+ coins on more than 10 blockchains available. NFT Marketplace : A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.





: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur. Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on 80 protocols across 15 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for education and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal in any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.