President Võ Văn Thưởng meets foreign, Vietnamese scientists

VIETNAM, August 13 - HÀ NỘI — President Võ Văn Thưởng met with 56 international and Vietnamese scientists attending the international scientific conference "Windows on the Universe" that recently took place in Quy Nhơn City, the south-central province of Bình Định.

At the meeting in Hà Nội on Saturday, many scientists expressed their willingness to cooperate and work with Việt Nam.

They said Việt Nam needs to take advantage of its strengths to develop science and technology, while creating conditions for international scientists to live and work in Việt Nam.

President Thưởng highly appreciated the contributions to the development of science and education in Việt Nam over the past 30 years at the "Rencontres du Vietnam" Association (Meeting Việt Nam), especially Prof. Trần Thanh Vân, Prof. Lê Kim Ngọc as well as scientists from the Association.

On the path of renewal, international integration, and national construction and development, the Party and State of Việt Nam always consider science-technology and education-training the top national policy, he said.

Việt Nam identifies intellectuals as a particularly important labour force in the country’s industrialisation and modernisation process and international integration, he said.

The country always focuses on attracting and using talents, developing high-quality human resources and building a strong contingent of intellectuals for sustainable national development, he added.

The President said he hopes that Việt Nam will continue receiving cooperation and support from international scientists and Vietnamese scientists abroad.

He asked competent agencies and localities, including Bình Định Province, to continue supporting the "Rencontres du Vietnam" Association in the realisation of its projects for science and education.

Besides, it is necessary to build and improve suitable mechanisms and policies to create more favourable conditions for scientists, he said.

The international scienfitic conference that opened on August 7 in Bình Định Province is an academic forum for domestic and international scientists to collaborate, exchange ideas, and discuss the latest discoveries in the fields of particle physics, high energy physics, and astronomy.

It was organised by Việt Nam's International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE), the "Rencontres du Vietnam" Assocation, the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Bình Định Provincial People's Committee. — VNS