Women empowerment also means a chance to earn--Villar

The empowerment of women today, Sen. Cynthia A. Villar said, goes beyond protecting them from violence and other forms of abuse.

In her Inspirational Message during the National Summit of the Lady Local Legislators' League (4L) of the Philippines, she noted that women empowerment significantly includes providing them with opportunities to earn.

In our current times, women are deemed vital contributors to economic growth.

"It goes without saying that economically empowered women can augment their family's income, put food on the table, and play pivotal roles in raising and educating their children," she said.

"And these well-bred and educated children will then become the future assets of our nation," she also said.

She told the participants in the event that she shares their advocacy for women empowerment.

She believes that when we empower women, we also empower families, the society and generations of people, who will contribute towards nation building.

"In line with this, I would like to share that I have set-up around 3,000 community-based livelihood projects and enterprises nationwide," she said.

She said the projects include, among others, the waterlily handicraft-weaving enterprise, handmade paper factory; coconet-weaving enterprise, charcoal-making factory; organic fertilizer production through composting, waste plastic recycling factories that produce school chairs from plastic wastes, bamboo processing, and agricultural related livelihood programs in farm tourism facilities and farm schools.

"I am proud to emphasize that women are a dominant force in these livelihood enterprises," said the senator.

Women empowerment, nangangahulugan din ng pagkakataong kumita- Villar

Hindi lamang protekyon ng kababaihan laban sa karahasan at iba pa pang uri ng pang-aabuso ang empowerment ng kababaihan ngayon, ayon kay Sen. Cynthia A. Villar.

Sa kanyang Inspirational Message sa National Summit ng Lady Local Legislators' League (4L) of the Philippines, iginiit ni Villar na nangangahulugan din ang women empowerment ng pagkajatson na kumita.

Sa kasalukutsng panahon, mahalagang 'contributors' sng kananaihsn sa economic growth.

"It goes without saying that economically empowered women can augment their family's income, put food on the table, and play pivotal roles in raising and educating their children," ani Villar.

"And these well-bred and educated children will then become the future assets of our nation," dagdag pa niya.

Binanggit niya sa mga lumahok sa okasyon na kaisa siya sa adbokasiya ng mga ito na women empowerment.

Naniniwala siya na kapag binigyan ng kapangyarihan ang mga kababaihan, pinalalakas natin ang lipunan at henerasyon na mag-aambag sa nation building.

"In line with this, I would like to share that I have set-up around 3,000 community-based livelihood projects and enterprises nationwide," pahayag ni Villar.

Kabilang sa mga proyekto ang waterlily handicraft-weaving enterprise, handmade paper factory; coconet-weaving enterprise, charcoal-making factory; organic fertilizer production through composting, waste plastic recycling factories na gumagawa ng school chairs mula sa plastic wastes, bamboo processing, at agricultural related livelihood programs sa farm tourism facilities at farm schools.

"I am proud to emphasize that women are a dominant force in these livelihood enterprises," sabi ng senator .