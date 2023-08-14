PHILIPPINES, August 14 - Press Release

August 14, 2023 Gatchalian: Align teacher education, training with revised K to 10 curriculum Senator Win Gatchalian is urging the Teacher Education Council (TEC) to ensure the alignment of teacher education and training programs to the 'MATATAG' K to 10 curriculum. Gatchalian made this call following the launch of the decongested K to 10 curriculum, which will focus on foundational skills such as literacy and numeracy, as well as values education and peace competencies. From 11,700 learning competencies, the new curriculum reduces the total number of learning competencies to 3,644. Learning competencies are the knowledge, understanding, skills, and attitudes that students need to demonstrate in every lesson and/or learning activity. "Dahil ang ating mga guro ang may pinakamahalagang papel sa pagkatuto ng mga kabataan, kailangang tiyakin nating ang kanilang edukasyon at pagsasanay ay akma at tugma sa mga dapat nilang ituro sa ilalim ng bagong K to 10 curriculum," Gatchalian said. The new curriculum, which will start rolling out by School Year (SY) 2024-2025, will have a phased implementation starting with Kindergarten, Grades 1, 4, and 7. For (SY) 2025-2026, the curriculum will roll out in Grades 2, 5, and 8; followed by Grades 3, 6, and 9 for (SY) 2026-2029. The revised curriculum will roll out in Grade 10 by SY 2027-2028, followed by the full implementation of the curriculum by 2028. In preparing teachers for the rollout of the curriculum, Gatchalian cited the role of the National Educators' Academy of the Philippines (NEAP), the DepEd's professional development arm. While the NEAP is mandated to provide quality professional development programs for in-service teachers, school leaders, and other teaching-related personnel, Gatchalian pressed that teachers' preparation for rolling out the K to 10 curriculum should start during pre-service teacher education. Under the Excellence in Teacher Education Act (Republic Act No. 11713), the revamped TEC will strengthen the coordination between the Department of Education (DepEd), the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC). The TEC is also mandated to set basic requirements for teacher education programs and ensure their coherence from pre-service to in-service. The Excellence in Teacher Education Act also provides that the Secretary of Education shall serve as the TEC's Chairperson. Gatchalian is the principal author and sponsor of the Excellence in Teacher Education Act. Gatchalian: Edukasyon, pagsasanay ng mga guro iangkop sa bagong K to 10 curriculum Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Teacher Education Council (TEC) na tiyakin ang ugnayan sa pagitan ng edukasyon at pagsasanay ng mga guro sa kakalunsad lamang na 'MATATAG' K to 10 curriculum. Matatandaang nakatuon ang bagong lunsad na K to 10 curriculum sa mga foundational skills tulad ng literacy at numeracy, pati na rin sa values education at peace competencies. Mula sa 11,700 learning competencies, 3,644 na lamang ang mananatili sa bagong curriculum. Tumutukoy ang mga learning competencies sa mga kaalaman, kakayahan, at mga asal na dapat matutunan ng mga mag-aaral matapos ang kada aralin o gawain. "Dahil ang ating mga guro ang may pinakamahalagang papel sa pagkatuto ng mga kabataan, kailangang tiyakin nating ang kanilang edukasyon at pagsasanay ay akma at tugma sa mga dapat nilang ituro sa ilalim ng bagong K to 10 curriculum," ani Gatchalian. Magsisimula ang bagong curriculum sa School Year (SY) 2024-2025 sa Kindergarten, Grade 1, 4, at 7. Para sa SY 2025-2026, magsisimulang ipatupad ang curriculum sa Grade 2, 5, at 8; kasunod ng Grade 3, 6, at 9 para sa SY 2026-2029. Magsisimulang ipatupad ang bagong curriculum sa Grade 10 sa SY 2027-2028, kasunod nito ang ganap na pagpapatupad ng buong curriculum sa 2028. Sa paghahanda sa mga guro, binigyang diin ni Gatchalian ang papel ng National Educators' Academy of the Philippines (NEAP), ang professional arm ng Department of Education (DepEd). Bagama't mandato ng NEAP na magpatupad ng mga dekalidad na professional development programs para sa mga in-service teachers, school leaders, at iba pang mga teaching-related personnel, binigyang diin din ni Gatchalian na dapat magsimula ang preparasyon ng mga guro sa pre-service o sa kolehiyo pa lamang. Sa ilalim ng Excellence in Teacher Education Act (Republic Act No. 11713), paiigtingin ng TEC ang ugnayan sa pagitan ng DepEd, Commission on Higher Education (CHED), at Professional Regulation Commission (PRC). Mandato rin sa TEC ang magtakda ng mga basic requirements para sa mga teacher education at programs, at tiyakin ang ugnayan nito mula kolehiyo hanggang sa magsimulang magturo ang mga guro. Nakasaad sa Excellence in Teacher Education Act na ang Secretary of Education ang magsisilbing Chairperson ng TEC. Si Gatchalian ang pangunahing may akda at sponsor ng naturang batas.