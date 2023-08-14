Derby Barracks / DUI #1 Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5003867

TROOPER: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 08/13/2023 2215 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hinman Settler Road, Brownington, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Adam Perkins

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/13/2023 at 2215 hours, VSP Derby responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on Hinman Settler Rd in Brownington. Responding troopers encountered the operator, Adam Perkins, age 33 of Coventry VT on scene with four passengers. Perkins had superficial abrasions on his face and the passengers reported no injuries. During the investigation, indicators of impairment were observed. After completion of field sobriety testing, Perkins was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and transported to the Newport Police Department for processing.

After processing Perkins was released with a citation to appear in Orleans Criminal Court on 8/29/2023 at 8:30AM to answer to the charge of DUI #1. VSP Derby was assisted on scene by Orleans Fire Department, Orleans Ambulance, and Wright’s Towing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/29/23 at 0830 hours

COURT: Orleans Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov