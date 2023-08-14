SearchUnify Continues to Reign as a Champion in the 2023 Emotional Footprint Report by SoftwareReviews
SearchUnify has been named a Champion in the Enterprise Search category, with a cumulative 8.5 CX score and +88 Net Emotional Footprint score.MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SearchUnify, a leading unified cognitive platform, is thrilled to announce that it has been named a Champion in the 2023 Enterprise Search Emotional Footprint Report by SoftwareReviews, the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market.
Emotional Footprint Champions are selected based exclusively on feedback provided by their users via SoftwareReviews’ comprehensive online survey. The survey measures user satisfaction across 27 elements of the provider relationship, including strategy, service experience, product experience, conflict resolution, and the contracting process. The result is a Net Emotional Footprint score. This score represents the overall user sentiment, a powerful indicator of the user feeling toward the provider and the product.
SearchUnify received a Net Emotional Footprint score of +88 and was amongst the top rated providers for key individual metrics like product experience, strategy and innovation, service experience, negotiation and contract, and conflict resolution.
“The 2023 Enterprise Search Emotional Footprint report provides a comprehensive overview of the most popular software in the current Enterprise Search market, based on feedback from hundreds of real end users,” says David Piazza, SoftwareReviews SVP Product and Service Delivery. “Our meticulously analyzed and authenticated review data indicates that SearchUnify provides an outstanding customer experience for their users.”
“Modern organizations are flooded with vast amounts of information but challenges like data silos and poor content findability hamper user experience. This is where our cognitive search engine comes into play. With generative AI, our proprietary insights engine, and machine learning at its helm, it extracts relevant information from multiple, diverse sources that empower businesses to deliver personalized and relevant information to their users in real time,” says Vishal Sharma, CTO, SearchUnify.
“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all our valued customers for placing their trust in us and motivating us to continually innovate and push the boundaries, in this ever-evolving realm of enterprise search,” he further added.
To learn more about SoftwareReviews and software provider review surveys, click here.
About SoftwareReviews
SoftwareReviews empowers organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience. For buyers, SoftwareReviews’ proven software selection methodologies, customer insights, and technology advisors help maximize success with technology decisions. For providers, the firm helps build more effective marketing, product, and sales processes with expert analysts, how-to research, customer-centric marketing content, and comprehensive analysis of the buyer landscape. SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class information technology research and advisory firm.
About SearchUnify
SearchUnify is a unified cognitive platform, by Grazitti Interactive, and is built on a machine learning and insights engine. The platform boasts a suite of AI-powered products, including Cognitive Search, SUVA (the World’s First Federated, Information Retrieval Augmented Chatbot for Fine-tuned, Contextual, and Intent-driven Conversational Experiences at Scale), Agent Helper, Knowbler (the World’s First Knowledge-centered Customer Service Software), Escalation Predictor, and Community Helper. Leading enterprises globally rely on SearchUnify for revolutionizing information discovery and elevating support outcomes.
Aanchal Dhar
SearchUnify
+ +91 9971792787
email us here