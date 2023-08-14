Global Geosynthetics Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Geosynthetics Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Geosynthetics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the geosynthetics market analysis. As per TBRC’s geosynthetics market forecast, the geosynthetics market size is predicted to reach a value of $16.98 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.6% through the forecast period.

The growth of the construction industry is contributing to the growth of the geosynthetics market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest geosynthetics market share. Major players in the market include Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V, GSE Holdings Inc., NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, Texas Spa, Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, HUESKER Synthetic GmbH, Tensar International Corporation, AGRU America Inc., Low & Bonar PLC, Groupe Solmax Inc., Officine Maccaferri SpA, Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation.

Geosynthetics Market Segments

1) By Type: Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids, Geofoam, Geonets, Other Types

2) By Material: Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyester, PVC, Other Materials

3) By Function: Separation, Filtration, Drainage, Reinforcement, Protection (Cushion), Barrier Or Containment, Erosion Control

4) By Application: Waste Management, Water Management, Transportation Infrastructure, Civil Construction, Other Applications

These materials are man-made synthetic materials that are in the shape of strips, sheets, or three-dimensional structures constructed of polymeric or natural materials. They are simple to prepare and transport and they can aid in the greening of construction projects. These materials have been effectively used to conduct a variety of functions that considerably contribute to the good performance of roadways.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Geosynthetics Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

