LYV DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.

Do you, or did you, own shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV)?

Did you purchase your shares between February 23, 2022 and July 28, 2023, inclusive?

Did you lose money in your investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.?

Do you want to discuss your rights?

Bernstein Liebhard LLP , a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (“Live Nation” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LYV) between February 23, 2022 and July 28, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 3, 2023 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Live Nation engaged in anticompetitive conduct, including charging high fees and extended contracts with talent, and retaliated against venues; and (2) as a result, Live Nation was reasonably likely to incur regulatory scrutiny and face fines, penalties, and reputational harm.

On July 28, 2023, Politico reported that the DOJ “could file an antitrust lawsuit against [Live Nation and Ticketmaster] by the end of the year, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.” Politico further reported that the DOJ complaint is expected to allege that “the entertainment giant is abusing its power over the live music industry.”

On this news, Live Nation’s stock price fell $7.60, or 7.8%, to close at $89.33 per share on July 28, 2023.

