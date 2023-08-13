Celebrating Tonga High School’s 75th Diamond Jubilee with a Commitment to Climate Action

To mark the school’s 75th Diamond Jubilee celebrations, the former students association, School Management, Staff, and students, of Tonga High School initiated a tree planting program. The program was held on July 6th at the Funga Faa’imata school grounds.

The event was officiated by Tonga High School former students association Patron and Acting Director for Climate Change Honourable Lupepau’u Tuita-Taione. Also in attendance were former students’ families and friends. The Hon. Lupepau’u Tuita-Taione, planted a Heilala tree, symbolizing growth, resilience, and the enduring legacy of the school.

In supporting and boosting the tree-planting program the Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Climate Change and Communication (MEIDECC) through the Department of Climate Change supplied 200 plants for the activity. By participating in this initiative, Tonga High School and its stakeholders demonstrated their commitment to environmental sustainability and efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

In line with Tonga’s commitment to the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target of planting 1 million trees by 2023, this tree planting program contributes to the overall sustainability of the island nation. The NDC initiative not only encouraged the participation of returning ex-students but also welcomed tourists to actively engage in environmental conservation during their visit.

This NDC initiative also highlights the significance of eco-tourism in the community. With the increase in tourists arriving on the main Island following the COVID-19 border closure in 2019, Tonga’s commitment to sustainable practices becomes even more critical.

The collaboration between Tonga High School’s former student’s association and the Department of Climate Change aligns with 17 Sustainability Goals and National Strategies and the Sustainable Development Goals integration that relates to Goals 3, 11, 13, 15, 16, and 17. In particular Goal 13, highlights the urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts on the Island nation.

This tree-planting program goes beyond the main Island. It encourages collaboration with churches, communities, schools, and ministerial counterparts in the outer Islands. Such partnerships and collective efforts raise awareness and actively work towards achieving the SDG Goals and National Strategies despite the vulnerabilities and unique characteristics.

Source: Tonga Ministry of Tourism

Photo Credits: Talanoa ‘o Tonga