St. Albans Barracks/ Retail Theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2004592
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: August 8th, 2023 at approximately 1915 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General; 173 Pearl St, Enosburg VT
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Misty Morgan
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT
VICTIM: Dollar General (Enosburg)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 8th, 2023 at approximately 1915 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a retail theft from the Dollar General in Enosburg. Investigation revealed that Misty Morgan (30) of Fairfield, placed several items inside her purse which she did not pay for.
On August 13th, 2023 Morgan was located and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the offense of Retail Theft.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: September 18th, 2023 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.