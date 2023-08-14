Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks/ Retail Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A2004592

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman                        

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: August 8th, 2023 at approximately 1915 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General; 173 Pearl St, Enosburg VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED: Misty Morgan                                          

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT

 

VICTIM: Dollar General (Enosburg) 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 8th, 2023 at approximately 1915 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a retail theft from the Dollar General in Enosburg. Investigation revealed that Misty Morgan (30) of Fairfield, placed several items inside her purse which she did not pay for.  


On August 13th, 2023 Morgan was located and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the offense of Retail Theft. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: September 18th, 2023 at 0830 hours         

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE


 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


