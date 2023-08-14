Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Boating Under the Influence #1

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 23B5003146

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Tpr. Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven                

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 08/13/23 at 1957 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake Champlain, Arnold Bay

Town: Panton

VIOLATIONS: Boating Under the Influence #1

 

ACCUSED: Gerard J. Vorsteveld

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, VT

 

VICTIM: Lydia Vorsteveld

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, VT

INJURIES: Life-threatening

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 08/13/23 at approximately 1957 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a boating accident on Lake Champlain in the area of Arnold Bay in the Town of Panton. Investigation revealed Lydia Vorsteveld (61) of Bridport, VT was swimming in Arnold Bay when she was struck by a vessel under motion.  The operator of the vessel was identified as Gerard J. Vorsteveld (49) of Panton, VT. While speaking to Gerard, Troopers observed indicators of impairment and Gerard was screened for suspicion of Boating Under the Influence. Gerard was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of Boating Under the Influence.

 

Gerard was transported to the Vergennes Police Department for processing and was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

Lydia was air lifted to the University of Vermont Medical Center for suspected life-threatening injuries.

 

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by members of Vergennes Rescue and Charlotte Fire and Rescue.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/16/23 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

