The Film “Prospective Groom” The Scenario of Which Has Been Supervised by EMU Faculty of Communication Academic Staff Member Assist. Prof. Barçın Boğaç is Now Available on Netflix

Eastern Mediterranean University Faculty of Communication announced that the film "Prospective Groom," in which Assist. Prof. Dr. Barçın Boğaç from the Cinema and Television Department served as a scenario consultant, has been released on Netflix.

The movie, directed and acted by producer, director, actor, and presenter İlker Ayrık, was filmed in Cyprus and released in theaters in 2022 through Pervasız Yapım, one of Turkey's most prestigious production companies. The film's director and lead actor, İlker Ayrık, is accompanied by renowned actors such as Erdal Özyağcılar, Hande Soral, Nilgün Kasapbaşoğlu, Yücel Erten, Bilge Şen, and Suat Sungur.

In the film, which features various locations in Cyprus and was supervised in terms of scenario by Assist. Prof. Dr. Barçın Boğaç from EMU's Cinema and Television Department, İlker Ayrık, in the role of the groom, portrays a character who falls in love with the daughter of a Cypriot family according to the script and finds himself in Northern Cyprus. "Prospective Groom," centered around the relationship between the groom and his father-in-law, depicts the humorous incidents that occur as the groom tries to win over his Cypriot father-in-law.

The film captures Cypriot culture and all the beauties of Cyprus. The team from Pervasız Yapım, who took charge of producing the film, succeeded in reflecting the local texture accurately with the guidance of Assist. Prof. Dr. Boğaç in terms of the scenario. In his statements about the subject, Assist. Prof. Dr. Boğaç emphasized the importance of the film's contribution to introducing the country's culture and positively impacting the country's tourism from an accurate perspective, highlighting that the film's release on a platform like Netflix is extremely significant.

