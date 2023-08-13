TAIWAN, August 13 - Vice President Lai arrives in New York en route to Paraguay

On the evening of August 12 local time (morning of August 13 Taipei time), Vice President Lai Ching-te's delegation to the inauguration of President Santiago Peña Palacios of the Republic of Paraguay arrived at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on a transit stop en route to Paraguay.

Upon the delegation's arrival, Representative to the US Bi-khim Hsiao (蕭美琴) and American Institute in Taiwan Managing Director Ingrid Larson boarded the plane to welcome the vice president. The delegation then proceeded to their hotel where they received a warm welcome from members of our overseas community.