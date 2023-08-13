Vice President Lai arrives in New York en route to Paraguay

Submit Release
TAIWAN, August 13

On the evening of August 12 local time (morning of August 13 Taipei time), Vice President Lai Ching-te's delegation to the inauguration of President Santiago Peña Palacios of the Republic of Paraguay arrived at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on a transit stop en route to Paraguay.

Upon the delegation's arrival, Representative to the US Bi-khim Hsiao (蕭美琴) and American Institute in Taiwan Managing Director Ingrid Larson boarded the plane to welcome the vice president. The delegation then proceeded to their hotel where they received a warm welcome from members of our overseas community.

