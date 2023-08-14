McAllen agents rescue civilian after vehicle crash

LA JOYA, Texas – RGV Border Patrol agents assigned to the McAllen Station (MCS) rescued a civilian from a burning vehicle which caught fire Friday morning.

On August 11, 2023, at about 1:00 a.m., MCS agents, responded to a vehicle accident on Military Road west of the ballpark in La Joya, Texas. Shortly after the accident the vehicle caught fire and responding agents found the driver lying on the ground unresponsive. Agents immediately pulled the subject safely away from the burning vehicle. Texas Department of Public Safety, La Joya Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Service (EMS) responded to the scene, provided medical assistance, and extinguished the fire. EMS transported the driver to a nearby hospital for treatment. No injuries to rescue crews were reported.

“I'm extremely proud of the heroic actions displayed by our Border Patrol Agents who fearlessly rescued a driver from a burning vehicle. Their courage, quick thinking, and dedication to serving and protecting our community are truly commendable,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

