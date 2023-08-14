San Diego Sector Border Patrol assists with rescue of six-year-old

Jacumba, Calif., — San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a child who was injured in an off-road racing accident over the weekend.

On Saturday, Border Patrol agents responded to a call for assistance from a group of people gathered south of the primary border barrier near Jacumba, California. Upon speaking with the people, agents were informed that a 6-year-old child was struck by a utility terrain vehicle during an off-road race in Jacume, Mexico, and was suffering from a head injury.

Agents on scene determined that the child needed immediate medical attention. Due to the extremely remote location and nature of the child’s injury, agents made the decision to bring the child and his father north for transport to the Jacumba Airport. Upon arrival at the Jacumba Airport, the child and father were airlifted by helicopter to a San Diego medical facility for further care.

“I am very proud of the work that our agents do every single day to rapidly respond to emergencies and provide life-saving aid to those in need. Our agents are dedicated to the preservation of human life and unwavering in their commitment to protecting the communities we serve,” said Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel.

This fiscal year, San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents have responded to over 4,700 calls for help.

