CBP officers apprehend fugitive wanted for sexual abuse of a child at Anzalduas International Bridge

MISSION, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Anzalduas International Bridge apprehended Inocencio Garza De La Rosa, a male Lawful Permanent Resident from Robstown, Texas wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for sexual abuse of a child.

“CBP screens all travelers entering the United States. We are committed to bringing in those individuals to face criminal charges, especially those wanted for heinous crimes against children,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On August 7, 2023, 79-year-old Inocencio Garza de la Rosa, arrived from Mexico at the Anzalduas International Bridge and a CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering he was a possible match to an arrest warrant. Once in secondary, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active arrest warrant from Euless, Texas Police Department. Garza has been wanted since July of 2023 and is charged with sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony in the State of Texas.

A Mission police officer arrived to take custody of Garza and transported him to the county jail pending extradition to Euless, Texas.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Visit CBP’s website for more information on the Immigration Inspection Program.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.