St. Albans Barracks/ Simple Assault (X2), Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A2004609

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08/09/2023 at 2123 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Quaker St by Province St, Richford VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault (X2), Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Adriane Whitfield

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VICTIM: Katie Paquette

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT





VICTIM: Roland Loiselle

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/09/2023 at 2123 hours, Vermont State Police received a report about an altercation that occurred between neighbors in the location of Quaker St by Province St in Richford. Investigation revealed that Adriane Whitfield (50) physically assaulted Katie Paquette (34) and Roland Loiselle (38) while they were parked inside their vehicle in the location of Quaker St by Province St in Richford. Whitfield also caused property damage to their vehicle before the victims were able to leave the scene. No parties involved required medical attention for their injuries.

Whitfield was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offenses.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/18/2023 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.