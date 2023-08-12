Update: Wanted Suspect Sought in Sexual Abuse Offenses in the Third and Fourth Districts

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, in the Third and Fourth District.

In each of the below offenses, the suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victims at the listed locations. The suspect then fled the scene.

At approximately 9:00 am, in the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast CCN: 23-130-057

At approximately 9:18 am, in the 2400 block of 4th Street, Northwest CCN: 23-130-048

At approximately 9:25 am, at the intersection of 6th Street, Northwest, and Bryant Street, Northwest CCN: 23-130-216

24-year-old Kevin Evans, of Northeast, DC, is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant for Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse. He is pictured below.

Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.