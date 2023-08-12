Suspect Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 300 Block of 16th Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Thursday, August 10, 2023, in the 300 block of 16th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 11:00 am, the suspect gained entry into an occupied residence at the location. The suspect then took property and fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.