Person of Interest Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 2200 Block of 12th Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a person of interest in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in the 2200 block of 12th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:45 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun then the suspects took the victims’ property, including the victim’s car keys. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

A person of interest was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

