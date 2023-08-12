Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2100 Block of 10th Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in the 2100 block of 10th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:35 am, Third District officers responded to the location for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, who advised that the suspect pointed a gun at him before fleeing the scene. The victim did not sustain any injuries.

On Saturday, August 12, 2023, 33-year-old Antoine Darnell Nicholson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

