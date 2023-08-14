President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for New Jersey

WASHINGTON ­-- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of New Jersey to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by the severe storm and flooding July 14-15, 2023.

Public assistance federal funding is available to the state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storm and flooding in Warren county.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Robert Little III has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.