Renowned Healer Jerry Sargeant Presents Exclusive 2-Day Group Healing Event for Profound Transformation in Birmingham
Join the Acclaimed Healer for Exclusive Group Sessions on September 23 & 24, 2023, at The Grand HotelBIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Highly regarded international healer Jerry Sargeant extends a personal invitation to engage in an exclusive journey of transformation during the 2-Day Group Healing Sessions slated for September 23 and 24, 2023. Hosted at The Grand Hotel Birmingham, this event offers attendees an unprecedented opportunity to delve deeply into the dimensions and potential of Star Magic Healing.
Under the adept guidance of Jerry Sargeant, a distinguished motivational speaker, and acclaimed author, participants will be fully immersed in a synergy of Quantum Physics and focused intent, the foundational principles of the Star Magic Healing practice. These enlightening sessions, spanning from midday until 6:00 pm on both days, provide an environment that fosters radical transformation, amplified by a potent and life-changing breathing technique facilitated by Jerry Sargeant.
The inaugural day of the Group Healing sessions will center on Healing Ancestral and Past Life Timelines. Utilizing the legendary Gods Mouth technique, Jerry will recalibrate participants' timelines, leading to the healing of past life and ancestral traumas. This process will elicit feelings of lightness, expansiveness, and newfound freedom, enabling individuals to seamlessly transition into their desired new realities.
On the subsequent Group Healing Day, participants will tap into the sacred Kundalini energy—a potent life force accessible to every human being. This exploration will bring about DNA enhancements and profound healing effects within the body.
The commencement of each Group Healing Session will witness Jerry Sargeant uniting all participants into a harmonious and collective energetic field, a precursor to an intensified healing journey that gives rise to remarkable transformations within the compressed six-hour timeframe.
Attendees have the privilege of choosing between two options:
(1) Join Both Days for Comprehensive Transformation: By participating in both days, individuals will access Ancestral Trauma Healing and Kundalini DNA Activation at an amazing discount.
(2) Book September 23rd for a Singular Healing Experience: Imagine entering a realm that erases ailments, anxieties, and limitations. Be ready to extend beyond your comfort zone, shed your former self, and embrace the potential for rebirth—a revitalized version of you.
For those determined to steer their lives towards substantial shifts and empowerment, this event presents an extraordinary avenue. Early bird pricing is available until August 24, 2023, providing attendees the opportunity to secure coveted seats for this profound transformative experience. To seize this exclusive offer, visit: https://www.starmagichealing.com/event/live-group-healing-23rd-september-2023-birmingham/
About Star Magic Healing: Established by Jerry Sargeant, Star Magic Healing harmonizes the science of subtle energy and Quantum Physics, yielding verifiable results through the potency of focused intention. For more information on Jerry Sargeant and Star Magic Healing, visit: www.starmagichealing.com.
