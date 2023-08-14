- Docket Number:
- FDA-2022-D-2629
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Oncology Center of Excellence
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) is announcing the availability of a draft guidance for industry entitled “Postmarketing Approaches to Obtain Data on Under-Represented Populations in Clinical Trials.” The purpose of this draft guidance is to describe FDA requirements and provide recommendations for obtaining safety and effectiveness information on drug and biological products, when appropriate, in the postmarketing setting in historically under-represented patient populations in clinical trials.
