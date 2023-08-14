Docket Number: FDA-2018-N-0628 Issued by: Guidance Issuing Office Center for Devices and Radiological Health

This is an updated version of the guidance that was issued on October 10, 2013. It provides clarification to the processing and technical standards for eCopies based on FDA’s experience to date with the program.

The purpose of this guidance is to explain the new electronic copy (eCopy) Program for medical device submissions. Section 745A(b) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), added by section 1136 of the Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act (FDASIA) (Pub. L. 112-144), requires the submission of eCopies with the issuance of this final guidance. This guidance describes how the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is implementing the eCopy Program under section 745A(b) of the FD&C Act. The inclusion of an eCopy is expected to improve the efficiency of the review process by allowing for the immediate availability of an electronic version for review rather than relying solely on the paper version.