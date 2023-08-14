Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Multiple Offenses

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

       

CASE#: 23B3003818

TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss         

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: August 13th, 2023, at approximately 1525 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 7A, Shaftsbury, VT, 05262

VIOLATIONS:

  • Grossly Negligent Operation

  • Eluding a Police Officer While Operating in a Grossly Negligent Manner

  • Criminal DLS

  • Resisting Arrest

  • Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Donald Hurley

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified about a vehicle operating erratically on VT Route 7A in the Town of Shaftsbury. Troopers located the vehicle of interest traveling northbound on VT Route 7A. The vehicle of interest committed several lane violations, and Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle. Troopers activated emergency blue lights to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to stop and continued northbound at a high rate of speed. Troopers then activated sirens with emergency blue lights, but the vehicle continued traveling northbound. Troopers stopped their attempt to initiate a traffic stop, and the vehicle continued northbound.

 

At approximately 1542 hours, Troopers were notified that the same vehicle of interest had driven to a property in the Town of Arlington and then took off from the property. Through investigation, it was discovered the operator of the vehicle of interest was identified as Donald Hurley, 31, from Bennington, VT.

 

Shortly after, Troopers located a male walking through people’s property on Old Mill Road, attempting to steal things. While being placed into custody, the individual resisted, but Troopers were able to take this person into custody. It was learned that this person was Donald Hurley. Donald was arrested for the offenses above and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Donald was transported to Marble Valley Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000.00 bail and conditions of release to answer the charges at a later date and time.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/14/23 at 12:30 P.M.  

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: 25,000.00

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

*Please note the court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

