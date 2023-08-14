St Albans Barracks/ Domestic Assualt

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2004710

TROOPER: C. Harkins

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: August 13th 2023 at 1522 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Allen Road, Grand Isle

VIOLATION: Domestic Assualt

ACUSED: Richard Lange

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 13th 2023 at 1522 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a family fight which occurred at a residence on Allen Road in the Town of Grand Isle. Subsequent investigation revealed, that Richard Lange became physical during an altercation with an intimate partner that day. Ultimately, Lange was issued a flash citation to appear before the Franklin County District Court on August 14th 2023 at 1300 hours to face the aforementioned charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: August 14, 2023 at 1300 Hours

BAIL: N/A

COURT: Franklin County District

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper Casey Harkins

Vermont State Police- St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

CaseyHarkins@vermont.gov

802-524-5993