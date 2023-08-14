Submit Release
News Search

There were 175 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,924 in the last 365 days.

St Albans Barracks/ Domestic Assualt

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 23A2004710                  

TROOPER: C. Harkins

STATION: St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: August 13th 2023 at 1522 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Allen Road, Grand Isle

VIOLATION: Domestic Assualt

 

ACUSED: Richard Lange

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, Vermont  

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 13th  2023 at 1522 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a family fight which occurred at a residence on Allen Road in the Town of Grand Isle. Subsequent investigation revealed, that Richard Lange became physical during an altercation with an intimate partner that day. Ultimately, Lange was issued a flash citation to appear before the Franklin County District Court on August 14th 2023 at 1300 hours to face the aforementioned charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: August 14, 2023 at 1300 Hours

BAIL: N/A

COURT: Franklin County District

MUG SHOT: Attached   

 

 

 

 

Trooper Casey Harkins

Vermont State Police- St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

CaseyHarkins@vermont.gov

802-524-5993

 

You just read:

St Albans Barracks/ Domestic Assualt

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more