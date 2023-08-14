St Albans Barracks/ Domestic Assualt
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2004710
TROOPER: C. Harkins
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: August 13th 2023 at 1522 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Allen Road, Grand Isle
VIOLATION: Domestic Assualt
ACUSED: Richard Lange
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 13th 2023 at 1522 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a family fight which occurred at a residence on Allen Road in the Town of Grand Isle. Subsequent investigation revealed, that Richard Lange became physical during an altercation with an intimate partner that day. Ultimately, Lange was issued a flash citation to appear before the Franklin County District Court on August 14th 2023 at 1300 hours to face the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: August 14, 2023 at 1300 Hours
BAIL: N/A
COURT: Franklin County District
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Casey Harkins
Vermont State Police- St Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993