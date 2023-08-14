Arrests Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 2400 Block of 17th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce arrests has been made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, August 10, 2023, in the 2400 Block of 17th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:09 pm, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location while the victims were sitting in a vehicle. The suspects brandished guns and took the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The MPD helicopter was able to locate the victim’s vehicle on Interstate 695. Once the suspects parked the vehicle and fled, officers in the area took the two suspects into custody.

A firearm was recovered on the scene by officers.

25-year-old Antwon Haynie, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun). 22-year-old DaQuan Oden, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun), Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Carrying a Pistol without a License.

###