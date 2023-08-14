Submit Release
News Search

There were 175 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,924 in the last 365 days.

Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of District Square, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, August 11, 2023, in the Unit block of District Square, Southwest.

 

At approximately 12:22 am, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. The suspects brandished firearms and demanded the victims’ property. The suspects took the victims’ property then fled the scene in a vehicle.

 

The suspect’s vehicle, described as a black 4-Door Sedan, Unknown Tags, was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

 

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###

You just read:

Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of District Square, Southwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more