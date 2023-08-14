Submit Release
News Search

There were 176 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,939 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2100 Block of 10th Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in the 2100 block of 10th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:35 am, Third District officers responded to the location for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, who advised that the suspect pointed a gun at him before fleeing the scene. The victim did not sustain any injuries.

On Saturday, August 12, 2023, 33-year-old Antoine Darnell Nicholson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2100 Block of 10th Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more