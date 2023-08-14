Submit Release
Arrests Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses that Occurred in the District

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce three arrests have been made in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred in the District.

In each of the below offenses, the suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene.

  • Armed Robbery (Gun): On Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at approximately 11:45 pm, in the 1100 block of 6th Street, Southwest. CCN: 23-130-580
  • Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Thursday, August 10, 2023, at approximately 1:38 am, in the 1400 block of 22nd Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-130-610
  • Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Thursday, August 10, 2023, at approximately 1:50 am pm, in the 500 block of 13th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-130-614
  • Armed Robbery (Gun): On Thursday, August 10, 2023, at approximately 11:22 pm, in the 1300 block of 18th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-131-183
  • Armed Robbery (Gun): On Friday, August 11, 2023, at approximately 12:15 am, in the 800 block of Maine Avenue, Southwest. CCN: 23-131-199

On Friday, August 11, 2023, 18-year-old Delonte Mabry of Southeast, DC, a 16-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, DC, and a 17-year-old juvenile male of Hyattsville, MD, were arrested and charged with the above offenses. Four firearms were recovered during their arrest. They were also charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

