Homicide: 1500 Block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in the 1500 Block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 10:44 pm, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male shooting victims. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found one of the victims had no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The remaining victim was transported to an area hospital, for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The decedent’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.