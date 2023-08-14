Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts II Virtual Town Hall Meetings To Include Interactive After Party

Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts II Virtual Town Hall Meeting Virtual Town Hall Meeting After Party

DALLAS, TEXAS, AMERICA, August 14, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Presidential Candidate, Rollan Roberts II’s Virtual Town Hall Meetings will include an innteractive after party. The after party will give people the opportunity to meet and interact the candidate as well as VIP’s and celebrities. The after party will also include a live benifit auction. However the after party is limiited to 300 guests. Presidential Candidate, Dr. Roberts is so excited about this Virtual Town Hall meeting as well as the opportunity to interact with people locally. According to Dr. Roberts, “America was built on the principle of a government of the people, by the people, and for the people.”Town Hall Meetings such as this have been in existence since Colonial America. They have been utilized for local and national politicians to meet with their constituents either to hear from them on topics of interest or to discuss specific upcoming legislation or regulation.This coming Monday night, August 14, at 8:00pm (est) and 5:00pm (pst), will be the launching of Roberts’ campaign for president inaugural Virtual Town Hall Meeting and after party. The meeting will be centered around Dr. Roberts’ America 2.0 plan for family, economy and national security. There will be a Q & A session following.To participate in the Virtual Town Hall Meeting, please register at: www.RollanRoberts.com About Rollan Roberts Rollan Roberts II is an American businessman, government advisor, and 2024 Republican Candidate for President of the United States. He is married to Rebecca Lea Roberts, with whom they share one son, Rollan III (R3), born July 4, 2023, and has 2 older daughters from a previous marriage. Rollan grew up in the holler of Beaver, West Virginia and started his career at the bottom working his way through college, and eventually getting his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Liberty University and Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) from California InterContinental University. He has led small and large companies and helped underserved people start businesses around the world. He believes that entrepreneurship is the single, greatest economic engine on earth that levels the playing field and does not discriminate. Dr. Roberts has extensive experience with good governance, infrastructure, foreign affairs, education, and diplomacy. He served with former Congress people and Ambassadors on a U.S. Delegation to South Sudan in 2021 and 2022, where he assisted with the stabilization of the transitional to a permanent government. Previously, he has served as an advisor to national governments on matters of diplomacy, national security, entrepreneurship, education, clean water, wastewater, and waste-to-energy infrastructure. As well, he addressed China's intellectual property theft and the trade war to Beijing officials directly in the Great Hall of the People in 2017. And because of Dr. Roberts’ governmental acumen, it was conferred upon him by the African diplomatic designation of His Excellency as Peace Ambassador to Nations from the International College of Peace Studies.Dr. Roberts is a Republican who respects people and reason. He discusses issues, not labels; facts, not fantasy; and he leads with sound wisdom and truth. And now, with the help of Almighty God, he seeks to serve every American as President of the United States. According to Dr. Roberts, “The best version of America is one that does right by people and nations.”For more information about Rollan Roberts’ Presidential Campaign, go to www.rollanroberts.com Dr. Roberts is available for interviews.Please email Rollan Roberts’ office at: Media@RollanRoberts.com

