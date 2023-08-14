WEEKLY MALARIA AND AWARENESS IN HONIARA CITY

“Chasing malaria in Solomon Islands”

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Malaria Division, through the Honiara City Council Malaria Division together with World Health Organization and Rotarian against Malaria provides “Weekly Malaria awareness and cases in Honiara City,” with the theme “Chasing Malaria in Solomon Islands.” The program aim to better understand, track and respond to malaria cases in Honiara City. “Ume Tugeda Waka for Stoppem Malaria”.

See map below for current malaria situation in Honiara

Figure 1

Figure 2

The Chasing Malaria Program is a collaboration between the Honiara City Council, Ministry of Health & Medical Services, World Health Organization and Rotarians Against Malaria. The project has been mapping malaria cases from public clinics in Honiara to better understand, track and respond to malaria in the city. Last week from the 4th to the 10th of August a total of 97 positive cases in Honiara were recorded, the top 5 hot spot communities are: Mbokona, Burns Creek, Papaho, Rove & West Kola. Our response team will be visiting these 'hotspot' communities this week to carry out indoor residual spraying, testing and treating malaria cases and conducting vector surveillance within the communities. Communities please look out for our response team. Stay safe from malaria by: a). Sleep under a mosquito-net b). When you’re feeling sick, go quickly to your nearest clinics for malaria checkup and treatment c). If you malaria positive please complete your treatment and sleep under bed-net d). Clean and destroy any possible mosquito breeding sites near your properties from mosquitos

“Eradicate Malaria in Honiara City and Solomon Islands”

“Next update Next Week”