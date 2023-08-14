6th circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for new circuit judge position in Platte County





10 August 2023





KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Sixth Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the newly created position of circuit judge for the Sixth Judicial Circuit (Platte County) created by the passage of the state budget and becoming effective July 1, 2023.





There are six applicants for the vacancy. Four of the applicants are women, and two are men. One applicant reports identifying as a minority. Four applicants work in the public sector; one works in the private sector; and one works in both the public and private sectors. Based on provided information, the average age of the applicants is 44.5 years.





Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all six applicants. The interviewees names are:





Megan B. Benton

Jennifer J. Dougan

Myles A. Perry

Jesse Sendejas

Nicolas J. Taulbee

Maria M. Theoharidis





The commission will meet to interview applicants starting at 9 a.m. Friday, August 25, 2023. Interviews will take place at the Platte County Courthouse, 415 3rd Street, in Platte City. Applicants will be interviewed in-person. The public may attend the interviews.





Immediately following the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three applicants to submit to the governor. Thereafter, Governor Michael L. Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees to serve as the new circuit judge in the Sixth Judicial Circuit in Platte County.





Members of the commission are Gary Witt, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Mark Ferguson and Jared Welch; and lay members Julie Elliott and Carla Killen.









Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600



