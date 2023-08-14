21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for new circuit judge position in St. Louis County





11 August 2023





ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for a new circuit judge position created by the Missouri General Assembly. There are 14 applicants, of whom seven indicate they are female and one reports being a minority applicant. Three presently work in the private sector, and 11 are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 49.3 years.





Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 14 applicants:

Seth A. Albin

Lorne J. Baker

Chastidy R. Dillon-Amelung

Ellen W. Dunne

Bridget L. Halquist

Matthew H. Hearne

Megan H. Julian

Julia P. Lasater

Jason K. Lewis

Amanda B. McNelley

Curtis J. Niewald

Krista S. Peyton

Ian C. Simmons

Thomas D. Smith

The commission expects to interview applicants beginning at 10 a.m., September 6 and 7, 2023, at the St. Louis County Court Building, Room 381N, 105 South Central, in Clayton. Interviews will be open to the public, subject to available seating. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three nominees to send for the governor’s consideration.





The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Kelly C. Broniec, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District and chairperson of the commission; William P. Grant, secretary of the commission; Al Koller III; Matt Reh; and Kelly Wittenbrink.









