Oxford Bathrooms Offers Free Consultation for Bathroom Renovations in Sydney

Oxford Bathrooms, a bathroom specialist company in Thornleigh, NSW, Australia, is offering free consultation for bathroom renovations in Sydney and neighbouring areas. They have a fully certified and licensed team of highly experienced tradespeople who can make sure a top quality finish is provided for the bathrooms they provide. They can offer a 10-year warranty on their workmanship.

A spokesperson for Oxford Bathrooms says, “When you contact us for bathroom renovation packages, our experts will visit your home to assess your bathroom’s plumbing, drainage, electrical, heating, and ventilation requirements. After the inspection, they will suggest different ways to improve the functionality of your bathroom. Based on the suggestions, we will provide you a free quote. To make sure that the bathroom renovation will add value to your home, the quote we provide includes high-quality fixtures and fittings.”

Homeowners who are planning a bathroom renovation may have to obtain development consent if changes are to be made on the drainage, plumbing, or electrics. All of the planned structural changes will need approval, while a direct replacement of old and worn out fixture will no need approval.

Homeowners and property owners can go to the website of Oxford Bathrooms and fill out an online form to request for a quote. Once a client has booked a free bathroom consultation, one of their experienced bathroom designers will visit the home. Using their many years of experience, they will quickly evaluate the drainage, electrical, plumbing, heating and ventilation needs of the client’s bathroom. After the visit, they will invite the client to the showroom to discuss the bathroom design and the quote they provide.

The spokesperson says, “Your quote will include high quality fixtures and fittings to ensure your new bathroom investment will look beautiful and add value to your home. Call us today to get a quote that is free of charge and bring you one step closer towards your bathroom renovation.”

Those who want to choose the specific decor and fixtures for their bathroom renovation project are invited to check out their Bathroom Showrooms at Brookvale and Thornleigh. Their experienced and friendly team of design consultants will guide the client through the bathroom design process. Each showroom has a special tile table that demonstrates how the floor tiles will coordinate with the wall tiles and cabinetry. They also have complete bathroom displays to help the client visualize how their new bathroom will look.

After all of the bathroom fittings and fixtures have been chosen, it’s time to start constructing the new bathroom. Each client will have their own Bathroom Construction Manager to manage every aspect of the renovation project. The manager will be supervising every tradesperson in the bathroom renovation team. Every member of the team is licensed and experienced and confident of completing a first-class job. After completing work each day, they will also make sure that every dirt and debris in the construction area are cleaned.

Meanwhile, the highly positive reviews Oxford Bathrooms has been receiving attest to the high quality of the workmanship they provide. In a recent review, Brian M. gave them a five star rating and said, “We are thrilled with the workmanship and professionalism of the Oxford Bathroom Team, and we couldn't be more pleased with the outcome. The design service was invaluable, and understood our requirements from the start. The job was completed on time and up to our expectations. The end result was perfect, and it is a pleasure to use our bathroom. I would recommend Oxford Bathroom to anyone doing a new bathroom or renovation without any hesitation.”

Launched in 1999, Oxford Bathrooms was established by two brothers who are licensed builders and plumbers. Currently, they are still involved with all aspects of the business, including managing the skilled and experienced tradespeople in their team. The company offers the services of a team of bathroom specialists that build attractive and functional bathrooms while providing the best possible customer service. Clients can choose from their ever-growing range of quality, contemporary, and innovative bathroom designs that have allowed them to gain recognition as one of the best in the industry and winning them several industry awards.

Those who are looking for bathroom renovations Sydney residents can rely on can visit the Oxford Bathrooms website or contact them on the phone or through email. They are open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, from Monday to Saturday.

