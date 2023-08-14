Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 1,387 New WV Business Registrations for July of 2023

Charleston, W. Va. – The WV Secretary of State's Office registered 1,387 new businesses statewide during the month of July according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Gilmer County led the state in the percentage of new business growth through July with a total of eight new business registrations, a 2.45% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Tucker, Lincoln, Logan and Webster Counties also experienced notable growth during the month.

A total of 16 new business entities were registered in Tucker County in July of 2023. Lincoln County successfully registered 10 businesses. Logan County reported 25 registrations for the month and Webster County registered six new businesses with the Secretary of State's Office.

Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered in July were Kanawha, Monongalia, Berkeley, Cabell and Raleigh. Kanawha County successfully registered 157 businesses while Monongalia County reported 125 new registrations. Berkeley County had 131 businesses register. Cabell County registered 67 new businesses while Raleigh County totaled 61 new registrations for the month.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 13,717 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from August 1, 2022, to July 31, 2023. Tyler County led all 55 counties with a 20.68% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.

S OLO is the name we've given to our artificial intelligence-supported virtual assistant designed to provide current, accurate, and applicable information to assist entrepreneurs, business owners, and customers ​of the WV Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division. Assistance and guidance are now available at whatever time is most convenient for the user.

S OLO , short for Single Online Location, is an online complement to our WV One Stop Business Center initiative. SOLO works with our WV One Stop Business Portal to combine online registration services with an interactive virtual assistant to help you navigate the process step-by-step. With 24/7 access, our online business services al​​low entrepreneurs to work on their own time from the comfort of their own homes.