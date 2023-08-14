Oconto Man Sentenced to 11.5 Years in Prison for First-Degree Reckless Homicide for Delivering Heroin

OCONTO, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced that Jason T. Lipp, age 36, of Oconto, Wis., has been sentenced to 11.5 years of initial confinement and ten years of extended supervision after he was found guilty of First-Degree Reckless Homicide-Deliver Drugs, Possession with Intent to Deliver-Heroin, and Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place earlier this year.

“Those who put lives at risk by distributing illegal narcotics face serious consequences,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Thank you to the dedicated prosecutors and investigators who worked to hold the defendant accountable.”

On August 2, 2020, officers from the Oconto Falls Police Department were called to an apartment building as a 54-year-old man was found unconscious by his son. The son stated that his father had arranged to obtain heroin from Jason Lipp earlier in the day and he came by to check on his father as his father had not contacted him. An autopsy was performed on the victim and the cause of death was found to be "Mixed drug (heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, duloxetine, zolpidem) intoxication.” Further investigation found that the victim had traded prescription medication with Mr. Lipp for the heroin. The son removed the heroin from the scene and later traded it for methamphetamine. The son died a few months later.

Jason Lipp was arrested on April 19, 2021, and a search warrant was executed at his residence. A large amount of drug paraphernalia was found, including 4 separate chunks of heroin.

A trial was held on April 18-19, 2023. In addition to the evidence above, two individuals testified that they had overdosed on heroin delivered by Jason Lipp. One of these individuals was warned by Mr. Lipp that this substance had just killed a man in Oconto.

This case was prosecuted by Wisconsin Department of Justice Assistant Attorneys General James Kraus and Kari Hoffman with assistance from paralegal Brittney Johnson, Oconto County Victim Witness Coordinator Rachael Race, Oconto County Legal Assistant Jordan Dycus, Oconto County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Nicholas School and Oconto Falls Police Department Detective Jamie Kuhn.