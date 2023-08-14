Public meeting to discuss Iowa Statewide Transportation Improvement Program to be held by conference call Aug. 24

Posted on: August 11, 2023

AMES, Iowa – Aug. 11, 2023 – The Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a virtual meeting to accept public comments about the draft Iowa Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) from 2:00 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

A brief overview of the STIP and its development process will be provided beginning at 2:00 p.m. and will be followed by time for comments and questions on the STIP. Should discussion be ongoing at 2:30 p.m., additional time will be made available to accommodate all comments on the document. To join the public meeting, dial 515-817-6093 and use conference ID 606 782 96#.

The draft STIP identifies all projects proposed to be authorized for funding provided by the Federal Highway Administration and Federal Transit Administration during federal fiscal years 2024-2027. It includes projects for state, county, city, and federal transportation systems. Development of the STIP is required by federal law. The draft STIP can be viewed on the Iowa DOT's website at:

https://iowadot.gov/program_management/stip/2024-2027-STIP-Draft.pdf

Comments on the draft STIP can be provided at the meeting or by contacting Matt Chambers at 515-239-1409 or [email protected]. Comments on the draft STIP will be accepted through Sept. 11, 2023. You can also contact Matt Chambers if you would like a printed copy of the draft STIP.

