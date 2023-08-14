Iowa 4 north of Iowa 9 in Estherville will close on Wednesday, Aug. 16 for pavement replacement work

Posted on: August 11, 2023

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Aug. 11, 2023 – If you travel on Iowa 4 north of Iowa 9 in Estherville you need to be aware of a road closure beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 16 until Monday, Oct. 12, weather permitting, that may slow down your trip.

While Iowa 4 is fully closed, you will follow a marked detour route that uses Iowa 9, North 4th Street, and 7th Avenue North.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

For general information about this project contact Dakin Schultz, District 3 Office, at 712-274-5837 or [email protected]