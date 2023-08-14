Temporary closure of Iowa 78 near Winfield in Henry County begins on Monday, Aug. 14

Posted on: August 11, 2023

FAIRFIELD, Iowa – Aug. 11, 2023 – If you travel on Iowa 78 in Henry County you need to be aware of an upcoming road construction project that may slow down your trip.

Beginning on Monday, Aug. 14 until early September, weather permitting, Iowa 78, between U.S. 218 and the junction of Iowa 78 and Henry County Road H-18, will be closed so crews can resurface the Iowa 78 roadway. While crews work on this phase of the Iowa 78, you will follow a marked detour route using Iowa 78, U.S. 218, Henry County Road H-28 (170th Street), and Oasis Avenue (see map).

While road construction work takes place along Iowa 78, access to properties will be maintained.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

For general information about this project contact Darrick Bielser, Iowa DOT Fairfield construction office, at 641-469-4045 or [email protected]