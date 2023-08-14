Supreme Court to hear arbitration unconscionability case

At its conference yesterday, a double one, the Supreme Court’s actions of note included: arbitration, arbitration grant-and-hold, COVID insurance grant-and-hold, defamation by Congress member, lying-in-wait murder, minors in criminal court, criminal case grant-and-holds, and Tansavatdi dispositions.
