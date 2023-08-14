Biden nominates Alameda County judge for U.S. District Court post

Alameda County Superior Court Judge Eumi K. Lee has been selected by President Joe Biden for nomination to the bench of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, pending approval by the U.S. Senate.
